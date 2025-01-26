Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

