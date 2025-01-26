Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

