Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

