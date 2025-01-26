Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26,708.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 90,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 85,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $400.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

