Gradient Investments LLC Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYCG opened at $24.78 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.