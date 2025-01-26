Gradient Investments LLC Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MYCG opened at $24.78 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.