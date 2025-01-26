Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

AR stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

