Gradient Investments LLC Sells 8,784 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

