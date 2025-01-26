Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
