Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

