GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.43.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $273.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.