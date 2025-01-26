Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 121.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 115.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

