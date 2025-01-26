Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.83 and traded as low as C$124.50. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$125.54, with a volume of 28,251 shares changing hands.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
In other news, Director Dahra Granovsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.03 per share, with a total value of C$175,537.50. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
