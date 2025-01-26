Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

