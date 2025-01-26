Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 471,091 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1,692.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 292,940 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 381,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 192,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $493.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

