Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $129,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

