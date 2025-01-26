Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 287,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

