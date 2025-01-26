Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 322 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 163.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 99,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 267,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $198.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

