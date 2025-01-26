Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 99 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.