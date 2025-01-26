Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on DXCM
DexCom Price Performance
Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.