Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

