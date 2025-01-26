HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,909,000 after buying an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HDFC Bank by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,185,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,340,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

