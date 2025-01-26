Head-To-Head Review: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and LuxUrban Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.51 billion 0.79 $203.40 million $3.57 6.57 LuxUrban Hotels $113.40 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00

Profitability

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Forestar Group and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 12.50% 11.74% 6.57% LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Forestar Group and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

Forestar Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.22%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199,900.00%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Risk and Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats LuxUrban Hotels on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

