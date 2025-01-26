Head-To-Head Review: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Tenon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $28.52 million 6.62 -$13.74 million ($0.25) -16.48 Tenon Medical $2.93 million 1.89 -$15.58 million ($27.23) -0.06

Profitability

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -37.42% -24.60% -16.87% Tenon Medical -413.88% -1,785.88% -164.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tenon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Tenon Medical on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.