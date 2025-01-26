Head-To-Head Survey: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -25.85% -0.83% -0.82% Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Concept Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Riley Exploration Permian”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $150,000.00 41.38 -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -40.33 Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.98 $111.59 million $5.64 6.12

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats New Concept Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.