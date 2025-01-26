HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Strong Financial Results and Dividend Increase for Q4 2024ASHEVILLE, N.C., January 23, 2025 – HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) disclosed its preliminary net income for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 202

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HomeTrust Bancshares’s 8K filing here.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter