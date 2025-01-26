Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $221.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.