Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €205.40 ($216.21) and last traded at €204.40 ($215.16). Approximately 14,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €198.00 ($208.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is €186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

