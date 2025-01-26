IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,957,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

