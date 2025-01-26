Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $414.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.16. The stock has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

