Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $50,000 in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 205.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 895,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 137.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 12.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRME stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

