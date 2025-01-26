Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $128,402.00 billion for the quarter.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $68.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

