Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.