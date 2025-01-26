Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Buys 1,450 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,450 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,173.20. This represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PEO opened at $23.15 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
