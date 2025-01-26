Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $42,500.00 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,938,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,672.30. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 205,149 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53.

On Monday, November 25th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 4,411,764 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.61.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

