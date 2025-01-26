Insight Inv LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $335.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $265.70 and a one year high of $336.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.62 and its 200-day moving average is $315.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.