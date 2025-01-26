Insight Inv LLC Purchases Shares of 638 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,666,097. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

