Insight Inv LLC Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.