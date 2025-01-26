Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AGCO by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

AGCO stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

