Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1111 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

