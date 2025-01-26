Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

