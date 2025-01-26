Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 906.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IJH stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

