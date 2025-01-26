Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $205.93 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

