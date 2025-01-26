iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.06 and traded as high as $31.81. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 1,194 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

