IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 19.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.20). Approximately 20,311,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 3,387,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Stock Up 17.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a PE ratio of -775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
