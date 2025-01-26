iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

