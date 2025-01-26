iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Raised by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.80 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

