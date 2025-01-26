iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 295,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,753,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

