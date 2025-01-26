iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

