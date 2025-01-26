iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

