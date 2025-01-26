iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 645,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

