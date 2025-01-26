iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 550.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,009,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.34 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

